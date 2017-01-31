Idaho woman saved by NY police while ...

Idaho woman saved by NY police while broadcasting suicide attempt on Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: KSL-TV

A Rexburg, Idaho woman who attempted suicide while broadcasting live on Facebook is alive thanks to law enforcement officers in three states. The cross-country rescue effort began at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when an Idaho Crisis Center called the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rexburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... Nov '16 Insurgentsgohome 2
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money Oct '16 Internet Watchdog 1
News Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12) Aug '16 Dump his ass 5
News Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10) Jun '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11) May '15 armando 14
Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14) Jul '14 Poor Service 1
See all Rexburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rexburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 31 at 1:40PM MST

Rexburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rexburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Rexburg, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,439,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC