House prints Airbnb tax ordinance

Thursday Jan 26

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously agreed to print a bill Thursday that will make sure short-term rental providers pay state taxes while significantly limiting the ability of local governments to regulate them. The bill is based on a model from the American Legislative Exchange Council, a clearinghouse for conservative-leaning legislation which some businesses would like adopted in states throughout the country.

