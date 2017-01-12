House OKs air quality regs

House OKs air quality regs

Read more: Post Register

The House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee voted Thursday to approve a set of Department of Environmental Quality regulations to incorporate federal air quality regulations. The rules, which are approved each year, incorporate regulations promulgated by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Air Act.

