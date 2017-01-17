Five Idaho House GOP members also want their committee assignments...
Five House members stood on the floor of the Idaho House on Monday morning and asked to be removed from their committee assignments until Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, gets hers back. "I'm deeply concerned about the integrity of this body and mixed messages being sent to the communities of Idaho," said Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg.
