Arts & Music briefly

Arts & Music briefly

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Post Register

"Annie," one the biggest hits in Broadway history, will take the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Original lyricist and director Martin Charnin will direct the show, "a brand new incarnation of the iconic Tony Award-winning original," according to an Idaho Falls Arts Council release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rexburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... Nov '16 Insurgentsgohome 2
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money Oct '16 Internet Watchdog 1
News Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12) Aug '16 Dump his ass 5
News Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10) Jun '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11) May '15 armando 14
Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14) Jul '14 Poor Service 1
See all Rexburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rexburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 31 at 1:40PM MST

Rexburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rexburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Rexburg, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,439,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC