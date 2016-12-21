Elder Larry Y. Wilson at BYU-Idaho graduation: 'The Rock upon which we must build'

"The Lord Jesus Christ is the answer for both the calamities of nations and the calamities of our individual lives," Elder Larry Y. Wilson, General Authority Seventy and Executive Director of the Church's Temple Department, told graduates and their supporters during BYU-Idaho's commencement exercises on Dec. 16. Some 1,966 graduates and their supporters gathered on the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus for commencement exercises, held on a cold and snowy night in Rexburg, Idaho, on Dec. 16. This year's graduating class consists of graduates earning 406 associate degrees and 1,576 bachelor's degrees.

