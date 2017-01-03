4 people injured in gas explosion at ...

4 people injured in gas explosion at West Yellowstone home

Shane Grube, chief of the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, tells The Bozeman Daily Chronicle that firefighters were called to the mobile home Tuesday morning. He says the explosion caused a fireball that blew itself out.

