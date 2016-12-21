Jane Eyre in Idaho

Monday Nov 28 Read more: Bronte Blog

A student production of Jane Eyre is being performed in Idaho: Snow Drama Theatre presents Jane Eyre Don Fleming, Playwright Directed by Trevor Hill November 16-19, 29-30 and December 1-2 Brigham Young University-Idaho Rexburg, Idaho 83440 Charlotte BrontA«'s masterpiece provides an exciting, Gothic plot -featuring madness, secrets, disguises, arson, a large cast of strong-willed characters including Rochester, a passionate, tormented hero. It is a brilliantly insightful and realistic dramatization of a strong female character's feelings.

