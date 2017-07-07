Nickerson Receives "Unsung Heroine" Award
Priscilla Nickerson of Revere was recently honored as a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women's 2017 class of Unsung Heroines in a ceremony at the State House in Boston. This distinction celebrates extraordinary women who perform acts of service, enhancing our communities on a daily basis.
