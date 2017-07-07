Nickerson Receives "Unsung Heroine" A...

Nickerson Receives "Unsung Heroine" Award

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

Priscilla Nickerson of Revere was recently honored as a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women's 2017 class of Unsung Heroines in a ceremony at the State House in Boston. This distinction celebrates extraordinary women who perform acts of service, enhancing our communities on a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies 2 hr Thad 14
What happened in Everett square tonight 16 hr Old Everettite 1
Everett aux police 18 hr security 13
Pizza delivery lawsuit? 22 hr GyppedEveryTime 2
Poll Should Harold Mayo be appointed Drug Czar by Ma... (Aug '10) Thu Honest Reality 73
Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08) Jul 3 Kurtis t russell 31
Boston pops July 04 spectacular Jul 3 Old Everettite 1
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC