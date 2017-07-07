Farmer's Market Opens on Friday; Offering Fresh Farm Produce
The Farmer's Market opens this Friday, July 7 from 12 to 4:30 p.m. on the lawn of the American Legion Post on Broadway next to City Hall. This year, the third year the market has been at the American Legion site, Haley Hanton is the new market manager.
