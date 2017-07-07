City Mourns Sudden Death of Bob Haas:Colleagues, Friends Recall Haas Committed to Family and City
Robert Haas Jr. shown as the new president of the Council in January surrounded by his wife Juanita, children and grandchildren. City council president and former four-term Mayor Robert Haas Jr. passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, July 2 at a Block Island, Rhode Island vacation spot.
