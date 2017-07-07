Bob Haas Master in the Art of the Possible

In the morning hours of July 2, as our Nation prepared to celebrate its 241st birthday, the clock marking the time that Robert J. Hass, Jr., had to spend in the land of the living made its last stroke, enabling a complex, yet unpretentious man, to cross over the threshold of this world into what his faith promises to be a new, harmonious, uplifting and everlasting life. Bob had an enduring and compelling unconditional love worthy of emulation for his loyal, life-partner Juanita, along with his daughters Jennifer, Rachel, son Robert, his grandchildren and for the community of Revere that he so loved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.