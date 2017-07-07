Bob Haas Master in the Art of the Pos...

Bob Haas Master in the Art of the Possible

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

In the morning hours of July 2, as our Nation prepared to celebrate its 241st birthday, the clock marking the time that Robert J. Hass, Jr., had to spend in the land of the living made its last stroke, enabling a complex, yet unpretentious man, to cross over the threshold of this world into what his faith promises to be a new, harmonious, uplifting and everlasting life. Bob had an enduring and compelling unconditional love worthy of emulation for his loyal, life-partner Juanita, along with his daughters Jennifer, Rachel, son Robert, his grandchildren and for the community of Revere that he so loved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened in Everett square tonight 1 hr Van Campin 3
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies 5 hr Thad 14
Everett aux police 21 hr security 13
Pizza delivery lawsuit? Thu GyppedEveryTime 2
Poll Should Harold Mayo be appointed Drug Czar by Ma... (Aug '10) Thu Honest Reality 73
Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08) Jul 3 Kurtis t russell 31
Boston pops July 04 spectacular Jul 3 Old Everettite 1
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,976 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC