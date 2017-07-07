At 100-Years-Old, Dancing is Gilda Ausiello's Secret
Gilda Ausiello has found the secret to making it to 100 years old is dancing. A passion that she loves to do at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened in Everett square tonight
|8 hr
|Van Campin
|3
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|13 hr
|Thad
|14
|Everett aux police
|Thu
|security
|13
|Pizza delivery lawsuit?
|Thu
|GyppedEveryTime
|2
|Should Harold Mayo be appointed Drug Czar by Ma... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Honest Reality
|73
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|Jul 3
|Kurtis t russell
|31
|Boston pops July 04 spectacular
|Jul 3
|Old Everettite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC