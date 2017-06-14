Wonderland's closed. So why are there so many cars?
John Powers remembers when Wonderland Greyhound Park was a big draw, packing in gamblers - and their cars - from across the region. Powers, a longtime Revere city councilor, would sneak into the park to make a quick buck when he was young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make Schools Education Quality better, Share yo... (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Go east old man
|13
|Everett aux police
|13 hr
|security
|5
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Camille from everett
|30
|TheVegasBook
|Sat
|Al Campanas
|1
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|Fri
|TappedOut
|13
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Jun 30
|Cold case
|70
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|Jun 30
|Clown
|16
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC