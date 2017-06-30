'We escaped it twice': Revere street ...

'We escaped it twice': Revere street hit by fire 3 years after tornado

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Boston Herald

Revere firefighters put out a fire that damaged three homes on Taft Street in Revere. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings A Revere fire lieutenant puts out a hot spot on one of the Taft Street homes damaged by fire in Revere, Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett aux police 58 min Butterfly 4
Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08) 14 hr Camille from everett 30
Make Schools Education Quality better, Share yo... (Aug '09) 20 hr Make mine green 12
TheVegasBook 20 hr Al Campanas 1
Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes Fri TappedOut 13
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Fri Cold case 70
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15) Fri Clown 16
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC