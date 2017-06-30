The Banana Boat Celebrates 40th Anniversary
The turquoise blue anchor and three American flags at the peak of the Banana Boat Ice Cream stand have been iconic symbols on Revere Beach for 40 years, attracting generations of customers and visitors from across the country. A busy, loving, and entertaining family is how sisters and co-owners, Avri and Amora Schena, described their family business that opened on May 15, 1977, and originally served vanilla and chocolate soft serve ice cream with all the trimmings of summer .
