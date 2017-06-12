Several arrested at Revere Beach as p...

Several arrested at Revere Beach as police deal with - large unruly crowd'

Monday Jun 12

Several people were arrested at Revere Beach Monday night as authorities worked to quell "a large unruly crowd from the bandstand area," State Police said. David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said Revere Beach Boulevard was temporarily closed to traffic as police cleared the disorderly crowd from the beach.

