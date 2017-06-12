Several arrested at Revere Beach as police deal with - large unruly crowd'
Several people were arrested at Revere Beach Monday night as authorities worked to quell "a large unruly crowd from the bandstand area," State Police said. David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said Revere Beach Boulevard was temporarily closed to traffic as police cleared the disorderly crowd from the beach.
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|5 hr
|SlumDweller
|6
|Mayoral Raise
|6 hr
|Out of control
|61
|Chickens in Everett...
|6 hr
|everett citizen
|2
|Square 1
|Mon
|HLCarr
|3
|Everett Tagger
|Mon
|Joe Friday
|1
|Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc
|Mon
|James bridge
|1
|Jamie Russo (Feb '09)
|Sun
|woodlawn
|44
