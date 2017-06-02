Revere Through the Years

Although Revere City Councillor Dan Rizzo handily carried his home city by a vote of 3628-1031 over East Boston State Rep. Anthony Petrucelli in Tuesday's special primary for the Democratic nomination to succeed former State Senator Robert Travaglini, who stepped down to take a position as a lobbyist, Petrocelli won the rest of the district, which includes Winthrop, East Boston, the North End, Beacon Hill, and part of Cambridge, by a wide margin of 6511-1565 to win the nomination. Revere Director of Finance George Anzuoni reported this week that the city surcharge on rental vehicles has tallied more than $700,000 in its first year.

