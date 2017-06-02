Revere Through the Years
Although Revere City Councillor Dan Rizzo handily carried his home city by a vote of 3628-1031 over East Boston State Rep. Anthony Petrucelli in Tuesday's special primary for the Democratic nomination to succeed former State Senator Robert Travaglini, who stepped down to take a position as a lobbyist, Petrocelli won the rest of the district, which includes Winthrop, East Boston, the North End, Beacon Hill, and part of Cambridge, by a wide margin of 6511-1565 to win the nomination. Revere Director of Finance George Anzuoni reported this week that the city surcharge on rental vehicles has tallied more than $700,000 in its first year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MV Harrasment
|15 hr
|Mom of 3 guys
|6
|who's running for city council?
|18 hr
|Running
|3
|Jamie Russo (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Dell
|39
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Wed
|Whats going on
|19
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Wed
|Butterfly
|8
|Boston Police are Looking for former patients o... (Jul '10)
|May 30
|Dart
|11
|Black Is Beautiful, But Hair Is Still Political
|May 29
|NEGROE WILLIE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC