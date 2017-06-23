Revere Residents Respond with Outpouring of Help for Fire Victims

Victims of last week's four-alarm fire were literally left with nothing except the clothes on their back and the residents and officials have come out in full support of the families, providing food, shelter, moral support and more. Mayor Brian Arrigo has formed a Relief Fund for families victimized by the fire that destroyed 41-45 Taft St. on Tuesday, June 13. The Relief Fund is hosted at People's United Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.