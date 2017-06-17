Revere Police are Looking to Send Message with Major Cocaine Bust
After more than a two-months investigation and 34 undercover buys, Revere Police announced on Monday the takedown of a Revere crack cocaine and cocaine drug organization operating in Beachmont and Shirley Avenue. The Revere Police Departments Drug / Gang Unit concluded the narcotics investigation with 12 arrests for Distribution of a Class B Substance, Crack Cocaine / Cocaine.
