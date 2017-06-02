Puzzling mumps outbreak strikes Latino community
State health officials are investigating a puzzling outbreak of mumps in Latino communities in Boston, Chelsea, and Revere, and have advised health care providers to be alert for additional cases. Previously in Massachusetts, mumps has been found chiefly among vaccinated college students and others connected to colleges and universities.
