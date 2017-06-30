New Hotel Proposed for the Beach at S...

New Hotel Proposed for the Beach at Shipwreck

A new $15 million hotel project is being pitched to the city council and while there is work to do the enthusiasm for the project is showing. JBX Developers of East Boston is seeking permission from the city council to build a 175 room hotel at 49-54 Revere Beach Boulevard on the site of the Shipwreck Lounge, which will be torn down.

