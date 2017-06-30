New Hotel Proposed for the Beach at Shipwreck
A new $15 million hotel project is being pitched to the city council and while there is work to do the enthusiasm for the project is showing. JBX Developers of East Boston is seeking permission from the city council to build a 175 room hotel at 49-54 Revere Beach Boulevard on the site of the Shipwreck Lounge, which will be torn down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Cold case
|70
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|7 hr
|Pineapple
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Clown
|16
|Mayoral Raise
|Thu
|Top of heap
|70
|Make Schools Education Quality better, Share yo... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Double time
|10
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Jun 26
|InTheKnow
|23
|Square 1
|Jun 26
|Heroditus
|5
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC