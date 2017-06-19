MS-13 head trades guilty plea for 10-year deal

The leader of MS-13 in East Boston, who was one of the dozens of gangbangers rounded up in a 2016 FBI sweep, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, drug, assault and gun charges in a deal with prosecutors that will land him behind bars for a decade. Santos Portillo Andrade, a 33-year-old Revere man known as "Flaco," pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a deal with federal prosecutors in Boston that, if accepted by a judge, would put him in jail for 10 years, followed by 4 years of supervised release.

