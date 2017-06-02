Meeting Them in Morocco:Beachmont Teachers Will Travel to Morocco to Learn More about Student Cul...
Two Beachmont teachers will spend several weeks traveling through Morocco this summer in order to learn more about the culture of a rapidly growing demographic of students in their school. Irene Cassidy and Chelsey Pollack, English Language Learner teachers at the Beachmont, will spend three weeks in Morocco this summer thanks to a grant program that is funding their travel and their experiences there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MV Harrasment
|3 hr
|A dismal legacy
|12
|Hookers on Ferry St. (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|MrWanky
|46
|who's running for city council?
|Thu
|Running
|3
|Jamie Russo (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Dell
|39
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Wed
|Whats going on
|19
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|May 31
|Butterfly
|8
|Boston Police are Looking for former patients o... (Jul '10)
|May 30
|Dart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC