Meeting Them in Morocco:Beachmont Tea...

Meeting Them in Morocco:Beachmont Teachers Will Travel to Morocco to Learn More about Student Cul...

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

Two Beachmont teachers will spend several weeks traveling through Morocco this summer in order to learn more about the culture of a rapidly growing demographic of students in their school. Irene Cassidy and Chelsey Pollack, English Language Learner teachers at the Beachmont, will spend three weeks in Morocco this summer thanks to a grant program that is funding their travel and their experiences there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MV Harrasment 3 hr A dismal legacy 12
Hookers on Ferry St. (Oct '09) 5 hr MrWanky 46
who's running for city council? Thu Running 3
Jamie Russo (Feb '09) Thu Dell 39
Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues Wed Whats going on 19
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... May 31 Butterfly 8
Boston Police are Looking for former patients o... (Jul '10) May 30 Dart 11
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC