He allegedly robbed a Chelsea store, got chased and tased, and claimed to play college basketball
A robbery suspect posing as a college basketball player was wrestled to the ground by a state trooper in Revere Monday, after the man allegedly held up a Chelsea store, fired at one of the workers and then led police on a vehicular and foot chase before being tased, officials said. The wild scene unfolded around 4:30 p.m, when the suspect, Joshua Kountze Andrews, 31, robbed two employees of Rosev Dairy on Griffin Way in Chelsea at gunpoint, as the workers left the store with cash proceeds, State Police said in a statement.
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett aux police
|7 hr
|poo poo
|14
|laws on parking on the city street across your ... (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Tipping the scales
|44
|Everett Downtown Shooting of a young mother
|Mon
|CleanHouse
|2
|Should the Everett Auxiliary Police Disban..? (Oct '10)
|Mon
|FeetAreFlat
|25
|What happened in Everett square tonight
|Mon
|The Daily Planet
|9
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Jul 8
|Enough of you
|691
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|Jul 7
|Thad
|14
