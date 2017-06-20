He allegedly robbed a Chelsea store, ...

He allegedly robbed a Chelsea store, got chased and tased, and claimed to play college basketball

A robbery suspect posing as a college basketball player was wrestled to the ground by a state trooper in Revere Monday, after the man allegedly held up a Chelsea store, fired at one of the workers and then led police on a vehicular and foot chase before being tased, officials said. The wild scene unfolded around 4:30 p.m, when the suspect, Joshua Kountze Andrews, 31, robbed two employees of Rosev Dairy on Griffin Way in Chelsea at gunpoint, as the workers left the store with cash proceeds, State Police said in a statement.

