Cops bust three in alleged family-run...

Cops bust three in alleged family-run sex ring

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

A family-run sex ring based in East Boston and Revere has been dismantled after an undercover investigation led to three arrests, state and federal authorities say. "Human trafficking is human exploitation for profit," Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said yesterday in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MV Harrasment 15 hr Mom of 3 guys 6
who's running for city council? 18 hr Running 3
Jamie Russo (Feb '09) 19 hr Dell 39
Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues Wed Whats going on 19
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... Wed Butterfly 8
Boston Police are Looking for former patients o... (Jul '10) May 30 Dart 11
News Black Is Beautiful, But Hair Is Still Political May 29 NEGROE WILLIE 2
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC