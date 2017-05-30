Cops bust three in alleged family-run sex ring
A family-run sex ring based in East Boston and Revere has been dismantled after an undercover investigation led to three arrests, state and federal authorities say. "Human trafficking is human exploitation for profit," Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said yesterday in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MV Harrasment
|15 hr
|Mom of 3 guys
|6
|who's running for city council?
|18 hr
|Running
|3
|Jamie Russo (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Dell
|39
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Wed
|Whats going on
|19
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Wed
|Butterfly
|8
|Boston Police are Looking for former patients o... (Jul '10)
|May 30
|Dart
|11
|Black Is Beautiful, But Hair Is Still Political
|May 29
|NEGROE WILLIE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC