Congratulations,Revere High Graduates
We congratulate the Revere High School Class of 2017 on receiving their diplomas during an impressive commencement ceremony at Harry Della Russo Stadium. For many of the graduates, the honor was the culmination of 12 or 13 years of attendance in the Revere schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's running for city council?
|8 hr
|topcat
|8
|Mayoral Raise
|9 hr
|topcat
|17
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Thu
|topcat
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|Thu
|PamelaQ
|14
|Budget Hearings
|Thu
|Bud Jet
|7
|Man Wins $10 Million in Lottery Trying to Buy a... (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|49
|Liquor Stores now allowed in Melrose,ma (Mar '09)
|Jun 14
|Living in fantasy...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC