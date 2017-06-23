'Bubba' Surprised by Revere High Students on Retirement
She could often be found roaming the hallways, or sitting at the front desk, of Revere High School , and more often than not, Paula 'Bubba' Stevenson was searching for students without their IDs or students that needed to be put back in line. But the truth of the matter was the charismatic security officer at RHS, and before that at the Whelan School, was there to help encourage students and cheer them up with her trademark slogans: for boys it was "Hey Bubba," and for girls, "Hey there Toots!" Stevenson, 73, known affectionately as 'Bubba' to students at RHS, celebrated her last day at RHS last Friday, June 9, and was surprised with a short program and giant card presentation in the Learning Commons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|4 hr
|The Globe
|13
|Mayoral Raise
|4 hr
|Char Terr
|69
|Four women accuse Everett mayor of sexual haras... (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|EHS
|39
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|19 hr
|American
|3
|Alleged Malden Drug Dealer Pleads 'Guilty' (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Japheth baugh
|3
|Square 1
|Wed
|Rug Doctor
|4
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Wed
|sad fan
|690
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC