'Bubba' Surprised by Revere High Students on Retirement

She could often be found roaming the hallways, or sitting at the front desk, of Revere High School , and more often than not, Paula 'Bubba' Stevenson was searching for students without their IDs or students that needed to be put back in line. But the truth of the matter was the charismatic security officer at RHS, and before that at the Whelan School, was there to help encourage students and cheer them up with her trademark slogans: for boys it was "Hey Bubba," and for girls, "Hey there Toots!" Stevenson, 73, known affectionately as 'Bubba' to students at RHS, celebrated her last day at RHS last Friday, June 9, and was surprised with a short program and giant card presentation in the Learning Commons.

