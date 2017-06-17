Arrigo Talks About Hiring Process and Residency Waiver

Mayor Brian Arrigo continued the conversation of residency waivers last week with the city council and this week he is sharing that his Chief Administrative Officer is leaving June 30 because his residency waiver is about to expire. CAO Omar Boukili, who resides in Somerville and is also running for Ward 4 Alderman in that city, pledged a year ago to move to Revere, but has not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.