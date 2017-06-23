Arrigo Names Guido as New Interim Chief:Longtime Police Captain to...

Mayor Brian Arrigo has announced that Captain James Guido will be the interim Police Chief of Revere beginning on July 1. Arrigo opted not to renew the contract earlier this year with the present Chief Joseph Cafarelli, whose last day will be June 30. Guido has been on the Revere Police Department since 1986 and holds a degree from Curry College, including a master's degree in criminal justice. He's been active in the community of Revere and in the police department.

