Wounded Veterans Ride

Revere firefighter Eddie Steriti helps attach a American flag between Fire Truck Ladders from the Revere and Everett Fire Departments at Brown Circle as part of the Wounded Veterans Motorcycle Run this past Sunday, May 21. Afterward, at Suffolk Downs, a ceremony honoring wounded veterans took place with thousands observing.

