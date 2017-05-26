Vote "Yes" on a Senior Citizen Reside...

Vote "Yes" on a Senior Citizen Residential Tax Exemption

The City Council unanimously voted in support of my proposal to adopt a 10% residential tax exemption for homes owned and occupied by qualifying senior citizens . The question now goes before the voters in November for ratification.

