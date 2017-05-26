Townie Tidbits

Townie Tidbits

Members of the Bunker Hill Associates recently hosted its Trivia Night down at the Knights on May 4. Place was packed and lots of great fun for all. This fundraiser was held to raise funds for nonprofits that benefit kids in Charlestown.

