Tapping is for the Young at Heart
The Seaside Tappers, made up of Revere and Winthrop residents at the Mantia sisters Dance Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Drug Busts In Everett (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Brr its cold
|31
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cambridge
|15 hr
|Elizabeth
|1
|Dr's Blood all over Hillary Supporter's Hands
|16 hr
|G dog
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|17 hr
|Tina T
|12
|Everett (Jul '08)
|23 hr
|Back then
|663
|fruit flies
|Wed
|G dog
|5
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|Tue
|How convenient
|33
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC