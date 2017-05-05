Sold:Necco Plant Sale Price Comes in ...

Sold:Necco Plant Sale Price Comes in at $54.6M

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

The Necco Confectionery Company's run in Revere might finally be coming to an end after some tumultuous times over the last few years, with the property being sold to two Massachusetts companies for $54.6 million. The news first broke through Banker & Tradesman newspaper, and was very unexpected locally - even though the company has had its share of financial and leadership troubles in the last few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15) 18 hr Democracy for all 32
Everett (Jul '08) 20 hr Overcoming obstacles 662
dpw 21 hr G dog 6
who's running for city council? Wed Spaggs 2
News Man Wins $10 Million in Lottery Trying to Buy a... (Jan '15) Wed Abamdoned memories 47
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 Wed everettrumbler 11
Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth Wed From the speakers... 4
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Suffolk County was issued at May 05 at 4:13AM EDT

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC