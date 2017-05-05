Sold:Necco Plant Sale Price Comes in at $54.6M

The Necco Confectionery Company's run in Revere might finally be coming to an end after some tumultuous times over the last few years, with the property being sold to two Massachusetts companies for $54.6 million. The news first broke through Banker & Tradesman newspaper, and was very unexpected locally - even though the company has had its share of financial and leadership troubles in the last few years.

