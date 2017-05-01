Smithsonian project reveals religious...

Smithsonian project reveals religious backstory to ordinary items of early American life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

What do George Washington's christening robe, early Mormon currency and a bell made by Paul Revere have in common? They all help tell the complicated tale of religion in early American life. The robe, in addition to being an interesting relic from the first president's life, illustrates how homes, where the president was christened, could be a sacred space for colonial families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15) Mon Fact 2
Everett (Jul '08) Mon Behind the scene 658
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 Mon Everett Res 8
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Apr 29 G dog 68
Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15) Apr 28 Counting our bles... 31
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... Apr 26 Destination Palm ... 6
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 3
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC