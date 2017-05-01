Smithsonian project reveals religious backstory to ordinary items of early American life
What do George Washington's christening robe, early Mormon currency and a bell made by Paul Revere have in common? They all help tell the complicated tale of religion in early American life. The robe, in addition to being an interesting relic from the first president's life, illustrates how homes, where the president was christened, could be a sacred space for colonial families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Fact
|2
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Behind the scene
|658
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Mon
|Everett Res
|8
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|G dog
|68
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|Apr 28
|Counting our bles...
|31
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Apr 26
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC