Residents Concerned about Bellevue Av...

Residents Concerned about Bellevue Ave Development

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Revere Journal

Citing an issue of parking, traffic and other concerns, neighbors of a proposed development at 5 Bellevue Ave., told city councillors that the size of the development was too big for the neighborhood. Residents from Bellevue Ave., Revere Street and Ford Street spoke against the proposed development at a public hearing last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EPD/Budget Issues 3 hr Media mystery 7
More Drug Busts In Everett (Jun '09) 5 hr Pick one 23
Dr's Blood all over Hillary Supporter's Hands 6 hr Liberal Trash des... 1
News Suspect in slaying of Boston doctors to appear ... Thu Jeff Davis 7
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Tue The good old days 9
dpw May 9 Everett Resy 11
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 May 8 Oust Them 12
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC