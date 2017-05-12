Residents Concerned about Bellevue Ave Development
Citing an issue of parking, traffic and other concerns, neighbors of a proposed development at 5 Bellevue Ave., told city councillors that the size of the development was too big for the neighborhood. Residents from Bellevue Ave., Revere Street and Ford Street spoke against the proposed development at a public hearing last week.
