May Day Demonstrators at City Hall

In true May 1 fashion, demonstrators stood in front of Revere City Hall and in the back of the City Council Chambers Monday evening carried signs supporting the rights of workers. The protest was organized by Stand Against Hate In Revere and Revere Immigrant Solidarity Network in hopes of standing up to hate, immigrant rights and human rights.

