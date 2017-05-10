Developer eyes Necco site in Revere for potential changes
General Electric just planted its flag at the original Necco factory in Fort Point. But big changes also could be coming to where Necco currently cranks out its candies, seven miles away in Revere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MV Harrasment
|15 hr
|Mom of 3 guys
|6
|who's running for city council?
|18 hr
|Running
|3
|Jamie Russo (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Dell
|39
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Wed
|Whats going on
|19
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Wed
|Butterfly
|8
|Boston Police are Looking for former patients o... (Jul '10)
|May 30
|Dart
|11
|Black Is Beautiful, But Hair Is Still Political
|May 29
|NEGROE WILLIE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC