Councillors Debate Keeping Employee Residency Measure
For years there has been a residency requirement if you intend to work in city hall. If you don't live in Revere at the time of hire you'd go before the city council and ask for a waiver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs?
|16 min
|G dog
|2
|Fiery standoff turns deadly
|29 min
|DonnieBoston
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Cambridge
|3 hr
|judges indabag
|2
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Saugus
|5 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Marthalaney
|13
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Goody two shoes
|37
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Thu
|Parts of the whole
|12
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC