Board of Health Bans Synthetic Marijuana

Board of Health Bans Synthetic Marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

Effective immediately, the Board of Health has banned the sale of synthetic marijuana also known as K2, Spice and Scooby Snacks. "We're taking a loophole and closing it," Mayor Brian Arrigo said during Tuesday's meeting of the Board of Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Building inspector Scott Fitzpatrick (Aug '12) 1 hr The road well tra... 54
Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth 2 hr 4 Nghi Nyen 6
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) 4 hr Land of cotton 4
dpw 9 hr Over the rainbow 7
Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15) Thu Democracy for all 32
Everett (Jul '08) Thu Overcoming obstacles 662
who's running for city council? Wed Spaggs 2
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Suffolk County was issued at May 05 at 3:27PM EDT

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC