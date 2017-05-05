Board of Health Bans Synthetic Marijuana
Effective immediately, the Board of Health has banned the sale of synthetic marijuana also known as K2, Spice and Scooby Snacks. "We're taking a loophole and closing it," Mayor Brian Arrigo said during Tuesday's meeting of the Board of Health.
