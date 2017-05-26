Beautification Committee Celebrates 15 Years
It started with the simple idea of addressing problem litter around the city and today, 15 years later, the Revere Beautification Committee is making sure Revere looks the best it can. The scope of work done by the committee began at the beach and has traveled all over the city from the sponsored trash barrels to the flowers at the Garfield School.
