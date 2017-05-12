Arrigo Pushing for Senior Tax Abatement on Ballot
When voters go to the polls in November they won't be just voting for various officials, they will be voting for a tax exemption for Revere's senior citizen property owners. Mayor Brian Arrigo got the ball rolling last week with the city council approving the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
