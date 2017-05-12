Arrigo Pushing for Senior Tax Abateme...

Arrigo Pushing for Senior Tax Abatement on Ballot

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Revere Journal

When voters go to the polls in November they won't be just voting for various officials, they will be voting for a tax exemption for Revere's senior citizen property owners. Mayor Brian Arrigo got the ball rolling last week with the city council approving the idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr's Blood all over Hillary Supporter's Hands 13 min Liberal Trash des... 1
EPD/Budget Issues 47 min What about us 5
More Drug Busts In Everett (Jun '09) 13 hr EverettCitizen 22
News Suspect in slaying of Boston doctors to appear ... 18 hr Jeff Davis 7
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Tue The good old days 9
dpw May 9 Everett Resy 11
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 May 8 Oust Them 12
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC