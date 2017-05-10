Armando R. Vesprini, 91

Armando R. Vesprini, 91

Armando R. Vesprini, 91,the beloved husband of Mary , passed away quietly on May 2, 2017 at Brooksby Village in Peabody after a year long period of declining health. Born in Everett, in 1926 to Nazzareno and Michelina Vesprini, who immigrated from Italy in October 1920, Armando, affectionately known by all as "Mandy," was one of six children and grew up in the neighborhood of Everett known as the village.

