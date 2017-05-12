A Rare Sight to See

A Rare Sight to See

Two species of Pelicans have been recorded in Massachusetts , the White Pelican and The Brown Pelican. This Monday, a very rare Brown Pelican was spotted by Revere photographer Eric Harrison on Point of Pines late in the afternoon.

