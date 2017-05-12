A Rare Sight to See
Two species of Pelicans have been recorded in Massachusetts , the White Pelican and The Brown Pelican. This Monday, a very rare Brown Pelican was spotted by Revere photographer Eric Harrison on Point of Pines late in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EPD/Budget Issues
|20 min
|Pineapple
|4
|More Drug Busts In Everett (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|EverettCitizen
|22
|Suspect in slaying of Boston doctors to appear ...
|14 hr
|Jeff Davis
|7
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|The good old days
|9
|dpw
|May 9
|Everett Resy
|11
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|May 8
|Oust Them
|12
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|May 6
|Steve Desanctis
|33
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC