Torretta's Bakery Celebrates 25 Years

Mattea Torretta and her son, Ralph Torretta, stand by the memorial stone dedicated to Salvatore Torretta, founder of Torretta's Bakery and Salvatore's Ice Cream. Torretta's Bakery, a landmark business in Beachmont, celebrated its 25th anniversary Sunday in an impressive ceremony that also paid tribute to the life of its founder, Salvatore Torretta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.