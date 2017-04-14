Site of Revere's Landing Hidden in th...

Site of Revere's Landing Hidden in the Charlestown Navy Yard

One of the most famous stories in American History - that of Paul Revere's covert trip across the Charles River from the North End to Charlestown - has its genesis right in Charlestown's Navy Yard, and though the site of Paul Revere's exact landing site is well marked and yards from the busy Freedom Trail - only a scant few actually see it.

