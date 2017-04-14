Site of Revere's Landing Hidden in the Charlestown Navy Yard
One of the most famous stories in American History - that of Paul Revere's covert trip across the Charles River from the North End to Charlestown - has its genesis right in Charlestown's Navy Yard, and though the site of Paul Revere's exact landing site is well marked and yards from the busy Freedom Trail - only a scant few actually see it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|15 min
|G dog
|63
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|Apr 11
|Bring in the cameras
|29
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|5
|New Everett Square proposial
|Apr 10
|Pizza man
|13
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Apr 8
|Pu pu platter
|66
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|Apr 7
|Wishful thinking
|142
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC