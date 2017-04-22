Police Investigating Shots Fired at Showcase Lot Over Weekend
After a flurry of police activity on Sunday night and into Monday morning at the Showcase Cinema parking lot, the investigation into the shots fired call has moved toward street-level detective work to find the culprit responsible for firing a gun and causing massive chaos. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Showcase Cinema around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday night, April 16 - between the cinema and the Fiesta Shows carnival that sets up every April.
