Massachusetts man sentenced for buria...

Massachusetts man sentenced for burial plot sale scam

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Boston Herald

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to selling unused burial plots that had already been purchased by other people and pocketing the cash. Prosecutors say 71-year-old John Hughes was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation, the first three months of which must be served in home confinement, and ordered to pay nearly $75,000 in restitution to the city of Melrose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nuzzo 16 hr Publicing 9
Everett Shopping Mall 21 hr Mimicking the lea... 5
Everett has officially become Dorchester Wed EverettCitizen 6
All In The Family Wed The odd trio 8
Police action on Fuller street Wed Unknown 2
News Hard pill to swallow: Winthrop landmark closes Wed Maureen Pingaro 1
News Man Wins $10 Million in Lottery Trying to Buy a... (Jan '15) Apr 4 BlunderCONS 46
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC