Hard pill to swallow: Winthrop landma...

Hard pill to swallow: Winthrop landmark closes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The greeting cards had been sold, and the blue counter where soda jerks once served raspberry lime rickeys, frappes, and ice cream sundaes offered only simpler fare - hot coffee, cookies, and muffins for $1.35. Most prescriptions had been picked up and the shelves were empty, except for odds and ends: a plastic bottle of antacids, snack-sized bags of peanuts, a few fluorescent-colored lighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett (Jul '08) 13 hr Five of a kind 636
GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15) 20 hr Outsider 32
Police action on Fuller street Sat Old Everettite 1
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) Apr 14 Poof gone 68
Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15) Apr 11 Bring in the cameras 29
News Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate Apr 11 tomin cali 5
New Everett Square proposial Apr 10 Pizza man 13
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC